Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Fairfax Financial Holding Limited's Senior Unsecured Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 03:02pm EST

AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of “bbb” to Fairfax Financial Holding Limited’s (Fairfax) (Toronto, Canada) recently issued $600 million 4.85% senior unsecured notes (New Notes) due April 2028 in satisfaction of registration rights pursuant to an SEC-registered exchange offer for its outstanding $600 million 4.85% senior unsecured notes (Old Notes) previously issued and sold by Fairfax in a private offering in April 2018. The outlook assigned to the Credit Rating (rating) is stable.

Following the full exchange of the Old Notes for the New Notes, financial leverage and coverage measures remain supportive of the assigned rating. Fairfax’s Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb,” its existing Long-Term IRs and the ratings of its operating insurance subsidiaries are unchanged.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:36pCONSOL ENERGY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03:35pCOMCAST : Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
03:34pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Amdocs Limited Investors (DOX)
GL
03:33pCYBRDI, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:32pLEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
PR
03:31pModernized cement factory and new clinker enterprise opened in kaspi
AQ
03:31pCBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:31pALL FOR ONE MEDIA CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:31pCYBRDI, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03:31pHPQ SILICON RESOURCES : Warrant Extension
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : Singapore police raid Wirecard office following FT reports
3DOMETIC GROUP : DOMETIC : REPORT ON THE FOURTH QUARTER 2018
4AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. considers withdrawal of zero tariffs for India - sources
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Sony, L’Oreal, BB&T, Amazon

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.