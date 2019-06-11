AM Best : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Fairfax Financial Holding Limited's Senior Unsecured Notes

AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term
IR) of “bbb” to Fairfax Financial Holding Limited’s (Fairfax) (Toronto,
Canada) recently announced CAD500 million 4.23% senior unsecured notes
due June 2029. Fairfax intends to use the net proceeds of the offering
to refinance or repay outstanding debt or other corporate obligations of
the company and its subsidiaries and for general corporate purposes. The
outlook assigned to the Credit Rating (rating) is stable.
Following completion of the transactions discussed above, financial
leverage and coverage measures are expected to remain supportive of the
assigned rating. Fairfax’s Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb,” its
existing Long-Term IRs and the ratings of its operating insurance
subsidiaries are unchanged.
