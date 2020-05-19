Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation's Senior Unsecured Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 12:14pm EDT

AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of “a-” to the $500 million 2.484% senior unsecured notes, due May 19, 2027, issued by Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) (Toronto, Canada). The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable.

MFC intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the notes for general corporate purposes, including future refinancing requirements. MFC periodically may redeem some or all of the notes. Despite the new issuance, MFC’s financial leverage remains within the range for the company’s current ratings.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:58pMinisters questioned on third round of EU trade negotiations
PU
12:58pMITTEL S P A : Board of Directors approves the consolidated financial statements for the year 2019
PU
12:57pCYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : IIROC Trading Resumption - CYP
AQ
12:56pAVERO DIAGNOSTICS : Now Offering COVID-19 Testing
BU
12:55pACRO BIOMEDICAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:55pFive Star Diamonds Announces Proposed Private Placement
NE
12:53pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa expects hundreds of aircraft to be grounded until 2022
RE
12:53pURBAN-GRO, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:52pUBI BANCA S P A : tells Italy market regulator Intesa's takeover bid no longer valid
RE
12:52pDIEGO PELLICER WORLDWIDE : Announces Denver Licensee is on Track Again For Record Monthly Sales
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARCLAYS PLC : Imperial Brands slashes dividend as recession set to hit spending on pricier cigarettes
2LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Nasdaq to tighten listing rules, restricting Chinese IPOs - sources
3CHINA URGES ITS FIRMS TO LIST IN LONDON IN RENEWED GLOBAL PUSH: sources
4SONOVA HOLDING AG : FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/20: Sonova achieves good results and addresses new challenges
5IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Interim Results for the six months ended 31 March 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group