Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company's New Surplus Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 05:00pm EDT

AM Best has assigned Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “aa-” to the $838.5 million surplus notes issuance, announced by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) (Springfield, MA). The surplus notes will be due Oct. 15, 2070. The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable. All other existing ratings of MassMutual and its subsidiaries are unchanged.

MassMutual engaged in a program in which $615 million of its existing surplus notes outstanding were exchanged, and $838.5 million in new surplus notes were issued. The interest rate for these notes is 3.729%, which will result in lower weighted interest charges on its debt. AM Best does not see any material change in financial leverage and interest coverage ratios, which are within the guidelines for the current ratings.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency and information provider with an exclusive focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:30pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Financial results of Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited for Quarter ended September 30, 2019
AQ
05:30pBANKISLAMI PAK : Board of directors meeting of Bankislami Pakistan Limited
AQ
05:30pF CREDIT & INV : Corporate Briefing Session of First Credit and Investment Bank Limited
AQ
05:30pFIRST HABIB MODARABA : Board of directors meeting of First Habib Modaraba
AQ
05:30pFinancial results of Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited for Quarter ended September 30, 2019
AQ
05:30pTREET : Board of directors meeting of Treet Corporation Limited
AQ
05:30pHABIB METROPOL : Board of directors meeting of Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited
AQ
05:30pDIAMOND IND : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2019 of Diamond Industries Limited
AQ
05:30pCENTURY PAPERXD : Credit of Final Cash Dividend of Century Paper and Board Mills Limited
AQ
05:30pBallard Announces Q3 2019 Results Conference Call
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
2ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : 3Q Net Profit Fell 7.9%; Introduces Interim Dividend
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
4Factbox - How are businesses preparing for a 'no-deal Brexit'?
5ASOS PLC : ASOS : says warehouse problems behind it after profit slump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group