AM Best : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Travelers Companies, Inc.'s Recently Announced Senior Unsecured Notes

AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “a+” to the new $500 million 2.55% 30-year senior unsecured notes due April 27, 2050 recently announced by The Travelers Companies, Inc. (Travelers) (New York, NY) [NYSE: TRV]. The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable. The existing ratings of Travelers and its subsidiaries are unchanged.

The proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used to fund the maturity of Travelers’ existing $500 million 3.9% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 1, 2020. Travelers’ financial leverage will be unchanged following completion of the refinancing transactions discussed above and is expected to remain well within AM Best’s guidelines to support this rating. AM Best anticipates that Travelers’ coverage ratios will remain strong and well supportive of the current rating.

