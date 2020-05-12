Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Lincoln National Corporation's Senior Unsecured Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 03:18pm EDT

AM Best has assigned Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of “a-” to the $500 million 3.4% senior unsecured notes, due Jan. 15, 2031, and the $300 million 4.375% senior unsecured notes, due June 15, 2050, issued by Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) (Fort Wayne, IN). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (rating) is stable. LNC’s existing Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating and Long-Term IRs remain unchanged.

Proceeds from the notes will be used to pay the $500 million LIBOR plus 150 basis points term loan, due 2022, and the $300 million 4.85% notes, due 2021, senior note. Furthermore, the company holds $760 million at the holding company, which includes excess funds targeting to pay its $300 million 4.20% senior unsecured notes, due 2022. This plan gives extra financial flexibility in the current COVID-19 pandemic environment, and removes pressure in the medium term to address maturities. LNC’s financial leverage and coverage measures decreased slightly but remain within AM Best’s guidelines.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:02pCURIS : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
04:02pENVISTA : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
04:02pALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY : First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
04:02pAVIAT : Announces Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter and Nine Months Financial Results
PR
04:02pVir Biotechnology Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
04:02pSoleno Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
04:02pCambium Networks Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
04:02pSatsuma Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial and Business Results
GL
04:02pJeffersonville Bancorp Announces First Quarter Earnings of $1,046,000 or $0.25 per share; Declares Dividend of $0.15
GL
04:02pVAREX IMAGING : Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German watchdog investigates payments company Wirecard
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet founder offers £5 million reward for help in cancelling Airbus ..
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Thyssenkrupp faces deep quarterly loss due to coronavirus, shares tank
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : solvency ratio may drop below target amid coronavirus crisis
5VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group