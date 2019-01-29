AM Best : Assigns Preliminary Credit Assessment to Sutton National Insurance Company

AM Best has assigned a Preliminary Credit Assessment (PCA) to
Sutton National Insurance Company (Sutton) (Sun Prairie, WI) with a
Financial Strength Assessment of A- pca (Excellent) and a Long-Term
Issuer Credit Assessment of “a-” pca. The outlook assigned to this PCA
is stable.
The PCA reflects Sutton’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best
categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating
performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk
management (ERM).
The very strong balance sheet assessment is based on a preliminary
financing structure that projects supportive risk-adjusted capital that
meets AM Best’s guidelines for newly formed organizations. This
encompasses appropriate risk-adjusted capital levels through a five-year
start-up period. Operating performance is assessed as adequate based on
the clearly defined business plan that contemplates a level of
implementation and execution risk for a newly formed entity. Business
profile is viewed as limited as Sutton will serve as a
fronting/transformer carrier new to the market and require a seasoning
period to build out its brand and network. The clearly defined ERM
structure includes appetite and tolerance statements that capture
concerns with the business profile. Suttons’ risk management benefits
from the depth and breadth of the procedures and policies designed by
the experienced management team.
