AM Best : Assigns Preliminary Credit Assessment to Sutton National Insurance Company

01/29/2019 | 12:53pm EST

AM Best has assigned a Preliminary Credit Assessment (PCA) to Sutton National Insurance Company (Sutton) (Sun Prairie, WI) with a Financial Strength Assessment of A- pca (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Assessment of “a-” pca. The outlook assigned to this PCA is stable.

The PCA reflects Sutton’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The very strong balance sheet assessment is based on a preliminary financing structure that projects supportive risk-adjusted capital that meets AM Best’s guidelines for newly formed organizations. This encompasses appropriate risk-adjusted capital levels through a five-year start-up period. Operating performance is assessed as adequate based on the clearly defined business plan that contemplates a level of implementation and execution risk for a newly formed entity. Business profile is viewed as limited as Sutton will serve as a fronting/transformer carrier new to the market and require a seasoning period to build out its brand and network. The clearly defined ERM structure includes appetite and tolerance statements that capture concerns with the business profile. Suttons’ risk management benefits from the depth and breadth of the procedures and policies designed by the experienced management team.

This press release relates to Preliminary Credit Assessments that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all assessment information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual assessments referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating and Assessment opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
