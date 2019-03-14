AM Best : Assigns Preliminary Credit Assessment to Transverse Insurance Company and Transverse Specialty Insurance Company

AM Best has assigned a Preliminary Credit Assessment (PCA) to
Transverse Insurance Company and Transverse Specialty Insurance Company
with a Financial Strength Assessment of A- pca (Excellent) and a
Long-Term Issuer Credit Assessment of “a-” pca. The outlook assigned to
these PCAs is stable. Both companies are headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
The PCAs reflect on a consolidated basis the balance sheet strength,
which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as adequate operating
performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk
management (ERM).
The very strong balance sheet assessment is based on a preliminary
financing structure that projects supportive risk-adjusted capital that
meets AM Best’s guidelines for newly formed organizations. This
incorporates supportive risk-adjusted capital levels through a five-year
start-up period. Operating performance is assessed as adequate based on
the clearly defined business plan that contemplates a level of
implementation and execution risk for a newly formed entity. Business
profile is viewed as limited, as these companies will serve as
fronting/transformer carriers. These new market entrants will require a
period to establish their brand and market position. A clearly defined
ERM structure includes risk appetite and tolerance statements that focus
on concerns specific with the business profile. These organizations’
risk management benefits from an experienced management team cognizant
of the key elements in their chosen niche.
