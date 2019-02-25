AM Best : Associate Director to Join Panel on Cyber Insurance at Captive Insurance Companies Association Conference

AM Best will participate in the Captive Insurance Companies
Association (CICA) 2019 International Conference, taking place Mar.
10-12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, in
Tucson, AZ.
Fred Eslami, AM Best associate director, will take part in a panel
session, titled, “Cyber Insurance Market: Shaping the Future,” on
Monday, Mar. 11, at 1:30 p.m. (MST). The session will focus on the
pricing and reserving challenges insurance companies that write cyber
coverage face, given the lack of result-oriented data. Other subjects to
be covered include the challenges related to modeling cyber exposure
aggregation; the role so-called silent cyber exposures play in
aggregation; the impact of large cyber-attacks on insurers; and the need
for further understanding and clarification on the reinsurance aspect of
cyber.
The conference, which is themed as “Captives: Shaping the Future,” will
address the risks and opportunities captive and risk managers face from
factors such as emerging technologies, succession planning, attracting
new talent and taxation. Jim Fowler and Alan Kandel, business
development managers at AM Best, also will attend and are available to
discuss the process for obtaining a Best’s Credit Rating. To arrange a
meeting, email jim.fowler@ambest.com
or alan.kandel@ambest.com.
CICA is a domicile-neutral association and an advocate for a stronger
captive insurance industry by exploring new ways to broaden their use
and stabilize long-term program costs. To learn more about the event,
please view the official
agenda.
