AM Best : Associate Director to Join Panel on Cyber Insurance at Captive Insurance Companies Association Conference

AM Best will participate in the Captive Insurance Companies Association (CICA) 2019 International Conference, taking place Mar. 10-12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, in Tucson, AZ.

Fred Eslami, AM Best associate director, will take part in a panel session, titled, “Cyber Insurance Market: Shaping the Future,” on Monday, Mar. 11, at 1:30 p.m. (MST). The session will focus on the pricing and reserving challenges insurance companies that write cyber coverage face, given the lack of result-oriented data. Other subjects to be covered include the challenges related to modeling cyber exposure aggregation; the role so-called silent cyber exposures play in aggregation; the impact of large cyber-attacks on insurers; and the need for further understanding and clarification on the reinsurance aspect of cyber.

The conference, which is themed as “Captives: Shaping the Future,” will address the risks and opportunities captive and risk managers face from factors such as emerging technologies, succession planning, attracting new talent and taxation. Jim Fowler and Alan Kandel, business development managers at AM Best, also will attend and are available to discuss the process for obtaining a Best’s Credit Rating. To arrange a meeting, email jim.fowler@ambest.com or alan.kandel@ambest.com.

CICA is a domicile-neutral association and an advocate for a stronger captive insurance industry by exploring new ways to broaden their use and stabilize long-term program costs. To learn more about the event, please view the official agenda.

A.M. Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit http://www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005670/en/