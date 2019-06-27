Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Changes Credit Ratings of Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Company and Bankers Life Insurance Company Following Regulatory Action

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 04:55pm EDT

AM Best has removed from under review with negative implications and changed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to a Non-Rating Designation of E (Under Regulatory Supervision) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “e” from “bbb” of Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Company (CBL) (Durham, North Carolina). Concurrently, AM Best has removed from under review with negative implications and changed the FSR to a Non-Rating Designation of E (Under Regulatory Supervision) from B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “e” from “bb” of Bankers Life Insurance Company (BLIC) (Durham, North Carolina). These rating actions follow a court decision that placed the company into rehabilitation.

CBL and BLIC were placed into rehabilitation on June 27, 2019, by the Superior Court of Wake County, North Carolina. In April 2019, ultimate controlling shareholder Greg Lindberg was indicted in a federal investigation related to charges of wire fraud, and it was announced that the group was active in discussions with potential acquirers to sell the operating insurance companies. The group has been unable to sell CBL and BLIC at this time and the companies will begin a rehabilitation process. The North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance has been appointed as the rehabilitator for CBL and BLIC.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:39pACERUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Voting Results for the 2019 Annual Meeting
AQ
05:39pRESIDEO : Acquires LifeWhere, Expanding Remote Monitoring And Predictive Maintenance Capabilities
PR
05:39pChi-Med Announces Secondary Offering of American Depositary Shares
GL
05:36pModern Healthcare Selects Dr. Andrew Pecora, Outcomes Matter Innovations CEO, as One of its "50 Most Influential Clinical Executives in America"
PR
05:36pTHE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : Announces $150 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program
PR
05:36pBanco Santander hires Evertec as processor of its acquiring business
GL
05:35pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Whale Deaths Prompt Speed Limit In Canadian Shipping Lanes
PU
05:35pBOYNER PERAKENDE VE TEKSTIL YATIRIMLARI : -- Notification Regarding Squeeze Out and Sale Out Rights
PU
05:35pDISCOVERY : HGTV IS ‘GOING FOR SOLD' IN NEW HOUSTON-BASED HOME RENOVATION SERIES
PU
05:35pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) Sued for Misleading Investors
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
2Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Adds Legal Help To Resolve Liabilities
4JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : JARDINE MATHESON : Pendragon boss quits after just three months steering U..
5TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : TCS : Russian lender TCS to offer GDRs to boost its capital

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About