AM Best : Changes Credit Ratings of INTEGRAND Assurance Company Following Regulatory Action

AM Best has removed from under review with negative implications
and changed the Financial Strength Rating to a Non-Rating Designation of
E (Under Regulatory Supervision) from C++ (Marginal) and the Long-Term
Issuer Credit Rating to “e” from “b” of INTEGRAND Assurance Company
(INTEGRAND) (San Juan, Puerto Rico), following a recent court decision
that placed the company under regulatory supervision.
INTEGRAND was placed under regulatory supervision (Puerto Rico)
primarily due to the sizable development on Hurricane Maria losses that
exhausted its reinsurance protection. The Hurricane Maria losses
developed significantly in the second half of 2018 and in the first
quarter of 2019. Additionally, the company still has exposure to
disputed reinsurance recoverables, with heightened uncertainty regarding
the ultimate resolution.
