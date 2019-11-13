AM Best : Comments on Credit Ratings of California Insurance Company Following Regulatory Action Over Re-Domestication and Merger

AM Best has commented that the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a” of California Insurance Company (CIC) (Foster City, CA) and its pooled insurance affiliates, collectively referred to as North American Casualty Group (NAC), remain under review with negative implications, despite regulatory action regarding the company. AM Best took action on these Credit Ratings (ratings) on Oct. 31, 2019 (see related press release).

AM Best has been informed by the California Department of Insurance (CDOI) that CIC continues to operate with approximately $590 million of policyholder surplus, as it has since June 30, 2019. AM Best remains in close dialogue with the company management, as they work to resolve outstanding regulatory issues.

A California judge appointed CDOI as conservator of the company on Nov. 4, 2019 after the state regulator legally challenged the company’s merger and relocation to New Mexico.

It is AM Best’s intent to complete a comprehensive review of the groups’ balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile, and enterprise risk management over the near term and to resolve the current under review with negative implications status once all regulatory disputes are resolved.

