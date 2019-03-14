AM Best : Comments on Credit Ratings of Hamilton Re, Ltd. Following Acquisition Announcement of Pembroke Managing Agency Limited

AM Best has commented that the Financial Strength Rating of A-
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” Hamilton Re,
Ltd. (Hamilton Re) (Bermuda) remain unchanged following Hamilton
Insurance Group, Ltd.’s (Hamilton) (Bermuda) announcement that it has
signed a definitive agreement with Liberty Mutual Group to acquire
Pembroke Managing Agency Limited (United Kingdom), which manages Lloyd’s
Syndicate 4000, Ironshore Europe Designated Activity Company (Dublin,
Ireland) and other related non-insurance entities.
The Credit Rating (rating) consistency reflects Hamilton’s
post-transaction risk-adjusted capitalization, which is expected to
continue to support AM Best’s opinion on Hamilton’s current
risk-adjusted capitalization. AM Best believes that the new business
will be accretive to Hamilton’s nominal operating performance and will
introduce an earnings diversification benefit. Hamilton’s business
profile also should benefit from the line of business and geographic
diversification that will result from the substantial increase in new
business. It is also expected that synergies will result from the
integration of the companies. AM Best anticipates that enterprise risk
management post-transaction close will continue at Hamilton’s current
assessment of appropriate.
Uncertainty regarding the execution risk associated with a transaction
of this relative size is inherent. Offsetting AM Best’s concern is the
strength of Hamilton’s management team and corporate culture.
The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of
2019 pending regulatory approval. Hamilton Re’s ratings can change in
the near- or long-term if the terms and conditions of the deal change
materially or the assumptions presented to AM Best from Hamilton change
materially. Hamilton Re’s ratings will be evaluated on an ongoing basis
until the transaction concludes, at which time AM Best will conduct
discussions with management regarding the final terms of the transaction
and its impact on capitalization, business profile, enterprise risk
management and projected operating performance.
