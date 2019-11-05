AM Best : Comments on Credit Ratings of R.V.I. Guaranty Co., Ltd. and R.V.I. America Insurance Company

AM Best has commented that the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of R.V.I. Guaranty Co., Ltd. (RVI Guaranty) (Bermuda) and its subsidiary, R.V.I. America Insurance Company (RVI America) (Stamford, CT) (collectively known as RVI), remain unchanged following the recent filing with Bermuda Monetary Authority and the Connecticut Insurance Department for the acquisition of R.V.I. Guaranty and its subsidiaries (RVI Group) by R.V.I. Acquisition Holdings, LLC (Purchaser), R.V.I. Holdings, LLC, R.V.I. Manager, LLC and Mark R. Walter. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.

This comment follows the Oct. 17, 2019, filings that the Purchaser will acquire RVI Group, which includes the two major insurance companies, RVI Guaranty and RVI America. The proposed acquisition has no plans or proposals to cause RVI to declare any extraordinary dividend or make other distributions, nor to change RVI’s corporate structure, management or business operations. This transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

AM Best does not expect any immediate impact on RVI’s balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk management on completion of the acquisition. AM Best will monitor the progress of the acquisition and its impact on RVI’s rating fundamentals.

