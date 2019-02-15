Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Comments on Credit Ratings of Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. and Its Main Rated Subsidiaries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 12:42pm EST

AM Best has commented that the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “bbb” of Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (SIIG) (Bermuda) [NASDAQ: SG] and Sirius International Group, Ltd. (Bermuda); and the Financial Strength Ratings of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” of Sirius Bermuda Insurance Company Ltd. (Bermuda), Sirius International Insurance Corporation (publ) (Sweden) and Sirius America Insurance Company (New York, NY) are unchanged following the reported missed bond payment by and liquidity issues pertaining to their ultimate parent, China Minsheng Investment Group Corp., Ltd. (CMIG).

AM Best believes that SIIG’s listing on the Nasdaq in November 2018, and subsequent compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements, strengthened its governance and improved its transparency, reinforcing its independence from its ultimate parent, CMIG.

Following the listing, CMIG’s shareholding in SIIG was reduced, and SIIG promptly established a majority independent board of directors. Out of six board directors, only one represents CMIG. AM Best also notes that the independence of SIIG’s board of directors is protected by a shareholders’ agreement, valid until November 2021. Furthermore, SIIG and its rated subsidiaries operate in jurisdictions considered to have strong regulatory oversight, notably Bermuda, Sweden, the United States and the United Kingdom.

AM Best considers that these elements shield SIIG’s financial strength from any potential adverse parental influence, in particular the risk of capital extraction from the company.

AM Best will continue to monitor closely any developments regarding CMIG’s financial strength, and could take prompt action should the mechanisms in place to preserve SIIG’s integrity prove ineffective.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:27pU.S. Oil-Rig Count Up by 3 in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes
DJ
01:27pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR GSM, MU, TYME AND SVXY : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
01:24pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR DNKEY, SOGO, XRAY AND NVDA : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
01:24pMRC GLOBAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
01:21pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Bristow Group Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
01:19pCAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
01:18pFOCUS GRAPHITE : is Pleased to Announce GRAFOID's Worldwide Launch of its Innovative Suite of Oxidized Graphene Products – GNOX™
AQ
01:17pTRAKM8 : Prime announces new pricing and 30-day contract
PU
01:17pEARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES : Undertakes $1M Financing
AQ
01:16pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR ARLO, AGN AND UXIN : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Seizing on Huawei's troubles, Samsung bets big on network gear
2Vivendi shares rally as UMG hits the right notes
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : January 2019 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales in Europe
4SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : ?Scout24 welcomes the takeover offer and the strategic partnership with Hellman & Fried..
5TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY : TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : Disclosure of significant shareholding

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.