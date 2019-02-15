AM Best : Comments on Credit Ratings of Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. and Its Main Rated Subsidiaries

AM Best has commented that the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings
(Long-Term ICRs) of “bbb” of Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.
(SIIG) (Bermuda) [NASDAQ: SG] and Sirius International Group, Ltd.
(Bermuda); and the Financial Strength Ratings of A (Excellent) and the
Long-Term ICRs of “a” of Sirius Bermuda Insurance Company Ltd.
(Bermuda), Sirius International Insurance Corporation (publ) (Sweden)
and Sirius America Insurance Company (New York, NY) are unchanged
following the reported missed bond payment by and liquidity issues
pertaining to their ultimate parent, China Minsheng Investment Group
Corp., Ltd. (CMIG).
AM Best believes that SIIG’s listing on the Nasdaq in November 2018, and
subsequent compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements, strengthened
its governance and improved its transparency, reinforcing its
independence from its ultimate parent, CMIG.
Following the listing, CMIG’s shareholding in SIIG was reduced, and SIIG
promptly established a majority independent board of directors. Out of
six board directors, only one represents CMIG. AM Best also notes that
the independence of SIIG’s board of directors is protected by a
shareholders’ agreement, valid until November 2021. Furthermore, SIIG
and its rated subsidiaries operate in jurisdictions considered to have
strong regulatory oversight, notably Bermuda, Sweden, the United States
and the United Kingdom.
AM Best considers that these elements shield SIIG’s financial strength
from any potential adverse parental influence, in particular the risk of
capital extraction from the company.
AM Best will continue to monitor closely any developments regarding
CMIG’s financial strength, and could take prompt action should the
mechanisms in place to preserve SIIG’s integrity prove ineffective.
