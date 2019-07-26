Log in
AM Best : Comments on Leadership Change at Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company

07/26/2019 | 09:47am EDT

AM Best has commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company (HCSC) (Chicago, IL) remain unchanged following the announcement that CEO Paula Steiner is stepping down from her position immediately. AM Best notes that HCSC continues to maintain the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization. AM Best evaluates an organization’s management quality and stability as part of the business profile assessment and this event raises some concern. However, HCSC’s leading market position in all of its core territories, including Texas and Illinois, as well as its good level of product diversification, remain sufficient to support the business profile assessment of favorable. HCSC’s operating performance, which is currently evaluated as marginal, has exhibited positive trends over the past two years.

While this recent management change has not resulted in a rating action, AM Best is concerned that unexpected leadership transition may compromise the organization’s strategic direction in the near term. AM Best will continue to have discussions with HCSC management and monitor the organization’s performance.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
