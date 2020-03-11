Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best: Cyber Risks Expand to the Directors and Officers Realm (AM BestTV)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 03:50pm EDT

In this episode of AMBestTV, attendees at the 2020 PLUS D&O Symposium in New York said the fallout from cyber- and ransomware-related incidents increasingly includes lawsuits and other issues that could trigger coverage under directors and officers (D&O) policies. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=plusdandocyber220 to view the entire program.

“We are seeing it affecting the C-suite in that directors, officers and board members are being called on the carpet for maybe not having proper cyber policy or insurance, as well as not effectively disclosing when there is some sort of a cyber event, either in a timely manner or not disclosing it in total,” said David Blades, associate director, AM Best Rating Services.

Kristin Kraeger, managing director, Aon, said, “Cyber is now a D&O risk. Not dissimilar from the #MeToo in that it tops the list of the type of event-driven litigation. We see the variety of those suits to be more of the derivative nature, although you could certainly have a stock drop and we have seen those types of cases where the impact of disclosing a breach could result in a stock drop. Seeing both derivative variety and class actions.”

Other people that appear in this episode:

  • Dan Hojnowski, vice president, TransRe;
  • Bethany Greenwood, head of executive risk, Beazley; and
  • Paul Manguson, D&O product manager, Travelers.

To access a copy of this market segment report, titled, “Expanding Risk Exposures Present D&O Insurers With Significant New Challenges,” please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=294657.

Additional AMBestTV coverage from the PLUS D&O Symposium includes:

  • AM Best: D&O Writers Race to Catch Up With Fast-Changing Market: Blades and Sridhar Manyem, director, AM Best Rating Services, said insurers writing coverage for the D&O sector are reversing a pattern of rate decreases at a time when litigation and exposure risks are expanding: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=bladesmanyem220.
  • #MeToo Movement Claims Spread Into C-Suite: Attendees say sexual harassment claims typically trigger employment practices liability insurance, but are now spreading to D&O insurance: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=plusdandometoo220.

AM BestTV covers exclusive AM Best and insurance industry information and reports, targeted topics and key developments in the insurance, reinsurance and related sectors daily. Sign up for alerts of episodes at www.ambest.com/multimedia/ambtvsignup.html. View AM BestTV episodes at www.ambest.tv.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:10pRING ENERGY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pINVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pGBT TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pHEPION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pSPOK HOLDINGS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pFORUM MERGER II : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
04:10pMIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pDesert Gold Postpones Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
04:09pVISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group