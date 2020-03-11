AM Best: Cyber Risks Expand to the Directors and Officers Realm (AM BestTV)

In this episode of AMBestTV, attendees at the 2020 PLUS D&O Symposium in New York said the fallout from cyber- and ransomware-related incidents increasingly includes lawsuits and other issues that could trigger coverage under directors and officers (D&O) policies. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=plusdandocyber220 to view the entire program.

“We are seeing it affecting the C-suite in that directors, officers and board members are being called on the carpet for maybe not having proper cyber policy or insurance, as well as not effectively disclosing when there is some sort of a cyber event, either in a timely manner or not disclosing it in total,” said David Blades, associate director, AM Best Rating Services.

Kristin Kraeger, managing director, Aon, said, “Cyber is now a D&O risk. Not dissimilar from the #MeToo in that it tops the list of the type of event-driven litigation. We see the variety of those suits to be more of the derivative nature, although you could certainly have a stock drop and we have seen those types of cases where the impact of disclosing a breach could result in a stock drop. Seeing both derivative variety and class actions.”

Dan Hojnowski, vice president, TransRe;

Bethany Greenwood, head of executive risk, Beazley; and

Paul Manguson, D&O product manager, Travelers.

