AM Best : Director to Join Credit Ratings Panel Session at Bermuda Captive Conference

AM Best will participate in the 2019 Bermuda Captive Conference
as a silver level sponsor and will also join a panel discussion on
credit ratings at the event, which takes place June 10-12, 2019, at the
Fairmount Southampton in Bermuda.
Susan Molineux, AM Best director, will take part in a panel session,
titled, "Lifting Your Captive to New Levels, Can a Rating Help?" The
panel will explore whether a rating can elevate a captive to new levels
and provide additional efficiencies to its operating model. This session
is scheduled for June 11, at 2 p.m. (ADT).
Prior to joining AM Best in 2015, Molineux spent nine years as an
insurance regulator at the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA), rising to
assistant director of insurance supervision. In addition to supervising
some of the world’s largest commercial reinsurers while there, she was a
member of the team that helped the jurisdiction achieve Solvency II
equivalency.
AMBestTV will provide video coverage of the conference. For
daily reports, panel discussions and executive interviews, visit http://www.ambest.tv
and look for the Bermuda Captive Conference playlist under the
“Conferences 2019” tab during the event.
Jim Fowler and Alan Kandel, business development managers, also will
attend and are available to discuss the commercial aspects of and the
process for initiating a Best’s Credit Rating. To arrange a meeting,
email alan.kandel@ambest.com
or jim.fowler@ambest.com.
For more information on the Bermuda Captive Conference, please view the event
page and agenda.
AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and
the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the
insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of
insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit www.ambest.com
for more information for more information. AM Best also remains the
leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more
than 200 such vehicles rated in the United States and throughout the
world. For current Best’s Credit Ratings and independent data on the
captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive.
Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005650/en/