AM Best : Director to Join Credit Ratings Panel Session at Bermuda Captive Conference

AM Best will participate in the 2019 Bermuda Captive Conference as a silver level sponsor and will also join a panel discussion on credit ratings at the event, which takes place June 10-12, 2019, at the Fairmount Southampton in Bermuda.

Susan Molineux, AM Best director, will take part in a panel session, titled, "Lifting Your Captive to New Levels, Can a Rating Help?" The panel will explore whether a rating can elevate a captive to new levels and provide additional efficiencies to its operating model. This session is scheduled for June 11, at 2 p.m. (ADT).

Prior to joining AM Best in 2015, Molineux spent nine years as an insurance regulator at the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA), rising to assistant director of insurance supervision. In addition to supervising some of the world’s largest commercial reinsurers while there, she was a member of the team that helped the jurisdiction achieve Solvency II equivalency.

AMBestTV will provide video coverage of the conference. For daily reports, panel discussions and executive interviews, visit http://www.ambest.tv and look for the Bermuda Captive Conference playlist under the “Conferences 2019” tab during the event.

Jim Fowler and Alan Kandel, business development managers, also will attend and are available to discuss the commercial aspects of and the process for initiating a Best’s Credit Rating. To arrange a meeting, email alan.kandel@ambest.com or jim.fowler@ambest.com.

For more information on the Bermuda Captive Conference, please view the event page and agenda.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit www.ambest.com for more information for more information. AM Best also remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated in the United States and throughout the world. For current Best’s Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive.

