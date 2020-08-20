Log in
AM Best : Downgrades Credit Ratings of Armed Forces Insurance Exchange

08/20/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B+ (Good) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb-” from “bbb” of Armed Forces Insurance Exchange (AFIE) (Leavenworth, KS). The outlooks of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from negative.

The ratings reflect AFIE’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

AFIE historically had an appropriate ERM program, but AM Best has called the effectiveness of this program into question due to significant volatility in operating results and declining surplus. The further surplus deterioration into 2019 and 2020 as a result of negative operating results supports AM Best’s assessment of AFIE’s ERM as marginal.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
