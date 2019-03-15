AM Best : Downgrades Credit Ratings of Atlanta Life Insurance Company

AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to C+
(Marginal) from C++ (Marginal) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating
(Long-Term ICR) to “b-” from “b+” of Atlanta Life Insurance Company
(ALIC) (Atlanta, GA). The outlook of the FSR has been revised to
negative from stable while the outlook of the Long-Term ICR remains
negative. ALIC is the life insurance member of Atlanta Life Financial
Group, Inc. (ALFG) and is the only remaining active entity within the
group.
The ratings reflect ALIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best
categorizes as adequate, as well as its weak operating performance, very
limited business profile and weak enterprise risk management.
The rating downgrades reflect ALIC’s significant operating losses in
2017 and 2018 despite a onetime favorable benefit due to the merger of
the company’s two retirement plans, which removed the pension liability
from ALIC’s financial statements once the plans were combined. Despite
the plan merger, ALIC still remained liable in the unlikely event that
the plans assets were insufficient to fund its liabilities. On a
normalized basis, excluding the onetime pension gain and a onetime
write-off of a reinsurance contract, operating losses reflect high
expenses, unfavorable investment yields and the impact of a contracting
balance sheet. The write-off of the reinsurance contract, although
modest in terms of operating results, is reflected in AM Best’s ERM
assessment of weak given the lack of an adequate risk-control framework,
which must be addressed going forward by the new chief financial officer
and chief executive officer.
Despite the company retaining a favorable risk-adjusted capital
position, the overall balance sheet assessment continues to be stressed
by a low level of absolute capital as the result of a write-off of an
inter-company receivable from ALFG, a lack of liquidity, high
reinsurance leverage and unfavorable cash-flow testing results. While
the balance sheet assessment remains adequate and within AM Best’s prior
expectations, the company’s operating cash flows are negative and AM
Best anticipates that if the company’s ambitious business plans are not
realized, future risk-adjusted capitalization levels likely will
continue to decline over time given the expense structure of the
company. Management has laid out substantial business development plans
with a focus on assuming group life insurance business from new and
existing carrier relationships, which promotes its marketing advantage
as an African-American reinsurance carrier. AM Best notes that projected
premium levels substantially exceed historical norms and will be a
challenge to achieve. As a result, ALIC’s business profile assessment
remains very limited with a noted lack of historical data quality,
virtually no new business growth, limited market share and limited
product diversification.
