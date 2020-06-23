Log in
AM Best : Downgrades Credit Ratings of Cameron Mutual Insurance Company

06/23/2020 | 03:36pm EDT

AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B (Fair) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bb+” from “bbb-” of Cameron Mutual Insurance Company (Cameron Mutual) (Cameron, MO). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.

The ratings reflect Cameron Mutual’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

The rating downgrades reflect a revision in AM Best’s assessment of Cameron Mutual’s balance sheet strength to strong from very strong, given ongoing surplus erosion and increasing underwriting leverage ratios, which are well in excess of the composite. Management has responded by initiating several corrective actions including a quota share agreement, targeted non-renewals and stricter underwriting guidelines; however, results have not yet benefited from these actions.

Cameron Mutual’s balance sheet strength reflects the very strong level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), a comprehensive reinsurance program and historically favorable reserve development, which is somewhat offset by declining risk-adjusted capitalization.

Cameron Mutual’s operating performance continues to experience volatility, largely related to weather-related losses and increased frequency and severity of auto claims. The limited business profile reflects the company’s geographic concentration in the Midwest region and exposure to severe weather-related losses. AM Best views Cameron Mutual’s ERM as marginal, as the program is continuing to address operating volatility and above average leverage measures.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
