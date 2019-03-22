AM Best : Downgrades Credit Ratings of Capital General Insurance Company Limited; Places Credit Ratings under Review with Negative Implications

AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to C+
(Marginal) from C++ (Marginal) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to
“b-” from “b+” of Capital General Insurance Company Limited (CGI) (Papua
New Guinea). Additionally, AM Best has placed these Credit Ratings
(ratings) under review with negative implications. CGI is a subsidiary
of Capital Insurance Group Limited (CIGL), which also is domiciled in
Papua New Guinea.
The rating downgrades reflect a deterioration in AM Best’s view of CGI’s
balance sheet strength fundamentals following a control failure that is
expected to lead to a significant deterioration in risk-adjusted
capitalization for the year-end 2018, as measured by Best’s Capital
Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). While the company has yet to finalize its
year-end 2018 financial statements, AM Best expects reported
shareholder’s equity to decline significantly when compared with
year-end 2017 and prior expectations for 2018. The deterioration in the
company’s capital position follows the identification and correction of
historical mis-reporting of reinsurance transactions over a number of
years. The control failure is expected to have led to the historical
overstatement of the company’s balance sheet position, as well as
earnings.
The under review with negative implications status reflects the
uncertainty that remains around CGI’s year-end 2018 financial position,
pending finalization of audited financial statements, as well as
prospective expectations. In order to resolve the under review status,
AM Best plans to conduct a full assessment of medium-term balance sheet
strength and operating performance fundamentals of CGI and CIGL. In
addition, AM Best will consider any actions being taken by the company
to bolster prospective risk-adjusted capitalization.
The ratings reflect CGI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best
categorizes as adequate, as well as its strong operating performance,
limited business profile and weak enterprise risk management. No rating
lift or drag has been applied to CGI’s ratings in respect of its 100%
ownership by CIGL.
