AM Best : Downgrades Credit Ratings of INTEGRAND Assurance Company; Maintains Under Review with Negative Implications Status

AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to C++
(Marginal) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “b”
from “bbb+” of INTEGRAND Assurance Company (INTEGRAND) (San Juan, Puerto
Rico). Concurrently, AM Best has maintained the under review with
negative implications status for these Credit Ratings (ratings).
The rating downgrades reflect INTEGRAND’s balance sheet strength, which
AM Best categorizes as weak, as well as its marginal operating
performance, very limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk
management (ERM).
AM Best views the company’s risk-adjusted capitalization as weak based
on the continued exposure to disputed reinsurance recoverables, with
heightened uncertainty regarding their ultimate resolution.
Additionally, these rating actions follows a recent regulatory
announcement from the Insurance Commissioner of Puerto Rico, which
limits the company from actively writing new business in Puerto Rico,
suspending any commission increases and several other activities over
the near term
The ratings previously were downgraded and placed under review with
negative implications on Nov. 29, 2018, in response to the company’s
third-quarter statutory statement that reflected a sizable decline in
policyholder surplus due to adverse development on losses related to
hurricanes Maria and Irma of approximately $15 million. At that time, AM
Best revised the assessment of INTEGRAND’s ERM to marginal. The
assessment downgrade was driven by the size of the additional
catastrophe losses relative to amounts previously disclosed to AM Best,
which created uncertainty regarding the company’s ERM program.
As part of these latest rating actions, AM Best has revised its
assessment of INTEGRAND’s business profile downward to very limited from
limited, largely due to the regulatory restrictions under which the
company must now operate. Furthermore, INTEGRAND’s operating performance
assessment also was revised downward to marginal from adequate, driven
by weak operating performance over the past few years, as the company’s
operating return measures trails its peer and industry composites by a
sizable margin.
These ratings will remain under review pending AM Best’s analysis of the
company’s business plans.
