Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Downgrades Credit Ratings of Jackson National Life Insurance Company and Its Affiliates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “a+” from “aa-” of Jackson National Life Insurance Company (JNL), its wholly owned subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York, and its direct parent, Brooke Life Insurance Company. These companies collectively are referred to as the Jackson National Group (JNG). Additionally, AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) to “a+” from “aa-” on the notes issued under JNL’s funding agreement-backed securities programs and the Long-Term IR to “a-” from “a” on JNL’s surplus notes. The outlook of the Long-Term ICRs has been revised to negative from stable, while the outlook of the FSR remains stable. All companies are headquartered in Lansing, MI. (Please see below for a detailed listing of the Long-Term IRs).

The ratings reflect JNG’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as adequate, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management. Additionally, the ratings reflect AM Best’s view of JNG’s strategic importance – albeit somewhat diminished – to its parent, Prudential plc (Prudential).

The ratings actions follow the recent announcement by Prudential that it intends to proceed with a minority initial public offering (IPO) of JNG. Prudential remains committed to maintaining an appropriate level of capitalization at JNG and believes that third-party funding will benefit the strategic growth and diversification of product and distribution. Currently, JNG benefits from rating enhancement from its parent’s financial strength and ability to provide financial flexibility if needed. The rating downgrades therefore reflect AM Best’s opinion that JNG is somewhat less strategically important to Prudential following the announcement of the intended IPO.

The negative Long-Term ICR outlook reflects the potential for pressure on the balance sheet strength and operating performance assessments, driven by factors related to the quickly evolving macroeconomic environment, which could also result in potential execution and/or timing risks related to the planned IPO. Additionally, should Prudential decide to pursue a further divestiture of its interest in JNG beyond the scope of its recent announcement, AM Best’s view of JNG’s strategic importance to Prudential would be further diminished, likely resulting in a loss of its remaining rating enhancement. AM Best also notes that the pressure on JNG’s balance sheet assessment is compounded by a material decline in regulatory risk-adjusted capitalization as of year-end 2019, driven in part by the early adoption of the NAIC’s recently adopted variable annuity reform rules.

The following Long-Term IRs have been downgraded and the outlooks have been revised to negative from stable:

Jackson National Life Insurance Company
--to “a-” from “a” on $250 million 8.15% surplus notes, due 2027

Jackson National Life Funding, LLC—to “a+” from “aa-” on program rating

Jackson National Life Global Funding— to “a+” from “aa-” on program rating
-- to “a+” from “aa-” on all outstanding notes issued under the program

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:24pNovelis Leaders Elected to Aluminum Stewardship Initiative
PR
02:24pPlunk Smith Law Firm Adds Two, Expands Office in Frisco, Texas
PR
02:23pSWEDBANK : Sweden's Swedbank fined EUR 360 million
AQ
02:23pMID PENN BANCORP : COVID-19 Update 2
PU
02:23pAKER ASA : Mandatory notification of trade
PU
02:23pRokoko Opens Up the World's Largest Mocap Marketplace to the Public
GL
02:22pMonthly Podcast Listening Now at 37%
BU
02:21pAMERICAN AIRLINES : says bookings still falling, working on more flight cuts
RE
02:21pLignite Market 2020-2024|Increasing Demand for Fertilizers to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:20pFERRATUM OYJ : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : reports boost in profit as Wechat use rises

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group