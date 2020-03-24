Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Downgrades Credit Ratings of Members of Philadelphia Contributionship Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 03:45pm EDT

AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings to “a-” from “a” of Germantown Insurance Company, The Philadelphia Contributionship Insurance Company and The Philadelphia Contributionship for the Insurance of Houses from Loss by Fire, Inc., which are members of the Philadelphia Contributionship Group (the Contributionship). All companies are domiciled in Philadelphia, PA. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains negative.

The ratings reflect the Contributionship’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The rating downgrades reflect a revision in AM Best’s assessment of the Contributionship’s operating performance to marginal from adequate, given the deterioration of underwriting results over the most recent five-year period. The Contributionship has responded by initiating several corrective actions such as rate increases, targeted non-renewals and stricter underwriting guidelines; however, results have not yet benefited from these actions.

The Contributionship’s balance sheet strength reflects the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), a comprehensive reinsurance program and historically favorable reserve development.

The negative outlooks, however, reflect pressure on the overall balance sheet strength given the Contributionship's elevated common stock leverage and the recent downturn in equity markets, which could result in a sizable decline in the company’s risk-adjusted capitalization should the market not rebound over the near term.

The Contributionship’s operating performance continues to experience volatility, largely related to weather-related losses and increased fire claims. The neutral business profile reflects the organization’s long-standing market position in the Mid-Atlantic personal property insurance market, serving a niche market of underserved urban areas. The Contributionship also benefits from an appropriate ERM program that supports the risk profile of the organization.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:13pSEMPRA ENERGY : Virtual Investor Day Focuses On Business Resilience And Sustainable Growth
PU
04:13pJACK IN THE BOX INC /NEW/ : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:13pSHAKE SHACK INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
04:13pONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:13pMondelēz International Joins Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Initiative and The UK Plastics Pact to Accelerate Company's Transition to a Circular Economy for Plastic
GL
04:12pJONES SODA CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pCENTURY ALUMINUM CO : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pREGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pEKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pFIRST TRUST/ABERDEEN GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY INCOME FUND : Announces Postponement of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Stocks, gold surge on new stimulus from Fed, others
2Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
3House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
4Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
5DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group