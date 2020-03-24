AM Best : Downgrades Credit Ratings of Members of Philadelphia Contributionship Group

AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings to “a-” from “a” of Germantown Insurance Company, The Philadelphia Contributionship Insurance Company and The Philadelphia Contributionship for the Insurance of Houses from Loss by Fire, Inc., which are members of the Philadelphia Contributionship Group (the Contributionship). All companies are domiciled in Philadelphia, PA. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains negative.

The ratings reflect the Contributionship’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The rating downgrades reflect a revision in AM Best’s assessment of the Contributionship’s operating performance to marginal from adequate, given the deterioration of underwriting results over the most recent five-year period. The Contributionship has responded by initiating several corrective actions such as rate increases, targeted non-renewals and stricter underwriting guidelines; however, results have not yet benefited from these actions.

The Contributionship’s balance sheet strength reflects the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), a comprehensive reinsurance program and historically favorable reserve development.

The negative outlooks, however, reflect pressure on the overall balance sheet strength given the Contributionship's elevated common stock leverage and the recent downturn in equity markets, which could result in a sizable decline in the company’s risk-adjusted capitalization should the market not rebound over the near term.

The Contributionship’s operating performance continues to experience volatility, largely related to weather-related losses and increased fire claims. The neutral business profile reflects the organization’s long-standing market position in the Mid-Atlantic personal property insurance market, serving a niche market of underserved urban areas. The Contributionship also benefits from an appropriate ERM program that supports the risk profile of the organization.

