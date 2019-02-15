AM Best : Downgrades Issuer Credit Ratings and Affirms Financial Strength Rating of Allied World Assurance Company, Ltd and Its Subsidiaries

AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings
(Long-Term ICR) to “a” from “a+” and affirmed the Financial Strength
Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) of Allied World Assurance Company, Ltd
(Allied World) (Bermuda) and its operating affiliates.
Concurrently, AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term ICR to “bbb” from
“bbb+” of the ultimate parent, Allied World Assurance Company Holdings,
GmbH (formerly known as Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG)
(Switzerland), and its downstream holding company, Allied World
Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd (Allied World Holdings Bermuda)
(Bermuda). AM Best also has downgraded the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating
(Long-Term IR) to “bbb” from “bbb+” of Allied World Holdings Bermuda.
The outlook of all of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.
The ratings of Allied World reflect the group’s balance sheet strength,
which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate
operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate
enterprise risk management.
The Long-Term ICR downgrade reflects erosion in the group’s commercial
casualty profitability, which, over the past several years, has been
subject to deteriorating loss ratio levels and adverse reserve
development patterns. The commercial casualty market remains very
competitive. While rate increases have been achieved and continue to be
pursued, the sufficiency of that action has not yet been demonstrated
conclusively. Additionally, property losses have impacted underwriting
performance over the same time period. While the volatility related to
property losses have primarily impacted earnings, the losses in 2017
resulted in a reduction to capital. Changes have been made in the
group’s reinsurance structure to mitigate the impact of future
catastrophe losses on its capital position.
The group’s risk-adjusted capital is supportive of its current loss
reserve position, which has shown some variability in recent accident
years; premium growth; and catastrophe loss exposure.
Additionally, Allied World benefits from being part of Fairfax Financial
Holdings Limited’s diversified business platform, decentralized yet
collaborative business practices, and fungible and strong capital
position.
The group maintains a neutral business profile. Over the past few years,
the group has reduced its reinsurance premiums in response to
competitive market conditions. Growth has continued on the direct
casualty business, more than offsetting the decline in the reinsurance
segment. While this growth has diversified the group’s exposures, the
benefit of the diversification has been limited by competitive market
conditions and challenges in achieving adequate rate levels. The group
is well-diversified geographically with a global market presence.
Allied World maintains a comprehensive risk management program, which is
viewed as appropriate for the complexity of its operations.
The Long-Term ICR has been downgraded to “a” from “a+” and the FSR of A
(Excellent) affirmed of the following operating subsidiaries of Allied
World Assurance Company Holdings, GmbH, with a stable outlook:
-
Vantapro Specialty Insurance Company
-
Allied World Assurance Company, Ltd
-
Allied World Surplus Lines Insurance Company
-
Allied World Assurance Company (US) Inc.
-
Allied World National Assurance Company
-
Allied World Specialty Insurance Company
-
Allied World Insurance Company
-
Allied World Assurance (Europe) Designated Activity Company
-
Vault E&S Insurance Company
The following Long-Term IR has been downgraded with a stable outlook for
Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd:
-- to “bbb” from “bbb+” on $500 million 4.35% senior unsecured notes,
due 2025 (all notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
AWH)
