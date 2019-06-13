AM Best : Downgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of California Casualty Group Members

AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings
(Long-Term ICR) to “bbb” from “bbb+” and affirmed the Financial Strength
Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) of The California Casualty Indemnity Exchange
(San Mateo, CA) and its wholly owned subsidiaries: California Casualty
General Insurance Company of Oregon (Portland, OR), California Casualty
& Fire Insurance Company (San Mateo, CA) and California Casualty
Insurance Company (Portland, OR). All of these companies comprise the
California Casualty Group (California Casualty). The outlook of the FSR
has been revised to negative from stable, while the outlook of the
Long-Term ICRs remains negative.
The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect California Casualty’s balance sheet
strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its
marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and marginal
enterprise risk management.
The rating actions reflect a material decline in California Casualty’s
capital position, resulting from less-than-optimal underwriting and
operating results over several years. The group’s adverse performance
has been amplified by increased weather and catastrophe losses. While
capital is supportive on a risk-adjusted basis currently, certain
balance sheet measures also are deteriorating as a product of operating
performance decline. The ratings capture the benefits of the group’s
extensive affiliations with various affinity trade groups that have
provided it with a stable and mature policyholder base and excellent
business persistency. The negative outlooks reflect AM Best’s concerns
with the group’s ability to improve its underwriting performance and the
ultimate impact that it may have on its risk-adjusted capitalization.
