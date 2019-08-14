Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Downgrades and Withdraws Credit Ratings of QCA Health Plan, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 03:39pm EDT

AM Best has removed from under review with positive implications and downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B (Fair) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bb” from “bbb-” of QCA Health Plan, Inc. (Little Rock, AR). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn the ratings of QCA Health Plan, Inc. at the company’s request to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

The ratings reflect QCA Health Plan’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as adequate, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The rating downgrades reflect the projected decline in risk-adjusted capitalization following the $30 million dividend paid by QCA Health Plan, Inc. upon the closing of its acquisition by Centene Corporation (Centene) during the second quarter of 2019. While Centene has sufficient financial flexibility to support QCA Health Plan, Inc. if needed, AM Best has not received any information regarding Centene’s future plans for QCA Health Plan, Inc. The negative outlooks are due to AM Best’s concern that the current capital level at QCA Health Plan, Inc. may be insufficient to support the company’s business and investment risks.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:51pALPHA EN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:51p Code42 to Speak and Exhibit at the CIO 100
BU
03:50pIMAGING3 : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:50pMIKROS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATION. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:50pBRAZIL MINERALS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:50pSaker Aviation Services, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
GL
03:48pSAKER AVIATION SERVICES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:48pDIAGNOSTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:48pMILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA : Moves Forward on New Performance Home with Construction Feat
BU
03:47pSALESFORCE COM : 5 Tips to Master Email Pitches and Grow Your Business Relationships
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China's Tencent cautious after surge in quarterly profit
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
3Oil drops 3% on weak global economic data, U.S. crude stocks build
4APPLE : APPLE : U.S. aviation regulator bans select MacBook Pro laptops from flights
5SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : continues successful growth course; revenues rise by 32% to E..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group