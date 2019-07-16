Log in
AM Best : Enhances Best's Financial Suite – Solvency II

07/16/2019 | 02:27pm EDT

With the Solvency II directive now in its third year, AM Best has introduced enhancements to its Solvency II SFCR filings database and analysis system, Best’s Financial Suite – Solvency II.

Best’s Financial Suite – Solvency II users are now able to compare companies, markets and countries using total life, non-life, composite and country aggregation records for additional insight into relative performance. Additionally, AM Best has upgraded its optional Solvency II Financial Data Feed application, which allows subscribers to schedule deliveries of Solvency II QRT data directly to an FTP location, to facilitate importing data into analytical models and databases.

Best’s Financial Suite – Solvency II database contains Solvency & Financial Condition Report (SFCR) and Quantitative Reporting Template (QRT) filings for over 2,900 E.U. insurers and reinsurers. It supports clients across multiple disciplines within insurers, reinsurers, brokers, asset managers, banks and consultants, where the data is used to analyse solvency and minimum capital requirements (SCR and MCR ratios), balance sheets, investment allocation and underwriting portfolios.

To learn more, please visit http://www.ambest.com/sales/financialsuitesolvencyii.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

 


© Business Wire 2019
