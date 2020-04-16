AM Best: Event Cancellation Insurers May Exclude Future Pandemics (AM BestTV)

In this episode of AMBestTV, insurers that write event cancellation coverage are already beginning to exclude pandemic coverage going forward, said Samiksha Gupta, financial analyst, and Sam Hanig, senior industry analyst, both of AM Best Rating Services. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=ambeventcancellation420 to view the entire program.

Hanig highlighted what kind of protection event cancellation insurance provides.

“Event insurance helps provide for circumstances where an event needs to be canceled for unexpected reasons and the insured incurs additional costs because of the cancellation,” said Hanig. “These costs can include lost deposits and down payments. There might be costs associated with rescheduling the venue and there might even be marketing costs associated with advertising the rescheduled event.”

Gupta said insurer awareness about communicable and pandemic diseases continues to increase and influence how policies are written.

“Communicable diseases are usually an optional coverage … and how pandemic diseases will be treated on the policies is generally dependent on the contract language and its interpretation,” Gupta said. “With the 2003 outbreak of SARS and the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak within a span of 20 years, a lot of the insurers are already looking at moving to a complete communicable disease exclusion, going forward.”

To access a copy of this commentary, titled, “Event Cancellation Insurers May Rethink Their Strategies,” please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=295713.

