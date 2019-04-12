Log in
AM Best : Financial Analyst Named to ‘Rising Stars of the (Re)Insurance Industry' List

04/12/2019 | 09:42am EDT

AM Best is pleased to announce that one of its credit rating analysts has been named to Intelligent Insurer magazine’s annual Rising Stars of the (Re)Insurance Industry list, which profiles an elite roster of younger talent making a mark on the risk transfer industry.

Intelligent Insurer named Bob Skrabal, a financial analyst, in the 2019 edition of its honor list. Skrabal joined AM Best in 2015, and prior to joining the property/casualty ratings division, authored a bevy of insurance industry-focused reports as part of the rating agency’s Credit Rating Criteria – Research & Analytics team.

“AM Best congratulates Bob on this recognition, which is a reflection of his hard work and dedication,” said Matt Mosher, executive vice president and chief operating officer. “AM Best remains committed to supporting the development of the next generation of insurance industry professionals, and appreciates the opportunity to support Bob on his career path.”

The publication includes profiles of 40 executives under age 35, with their perspectives on the insurance industry. This edition also highlights the need for the industry to reassert its image as a thriving industry with numerous opportunities and to attract younger talent as the industry is set to experience a large-scale talent gap with a large portion of the baby boomer population set to retire.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit http://www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
