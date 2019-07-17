Log in
AM Best : Financial Analyst to Lead Innovation-Focused Session at Farm Bureau Event

07/17/2019 | 02:44pm EDT

AM Best will participate at the Farm Bureau Insurance National Underwriting Executive Conference, which will take place July 28-31, 2019, in Deadwood, SD.

AM Best Financial Analyst Dan Hofmeister will lead a session, titled, “Innovation and How it Affects Ratings,” on Monday, July 29, at The Lodge at Deadwood Resort. AM Best believes the increased pace of change in society, climate and technology has made innovation increasingly critical to the long-term success of all insurers; and subsequently, the rating agency released a draft criteria procedure, titled, “Scoring and Assessing Innovation.” Hofmeister will discuss AM Best’s views on innovation and the draft criteria procedure.

Hofmeister is responsible for a ratings portfolio consisting of regional and local insurers in the United States. He also has conducted internal analytical training courses for newer analysts, with specializations that include farm bureaus.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit http://www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
