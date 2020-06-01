Log in
AM Best: Insurers Reduce Hedge-Fund Investments for Fourth-Straight Year (AM BestTV)

06/01/2020 | 03:08pm EDT

In this episode of AMBestTV Jason Hopper, associate director, AM Best, said U.S. insurers for a fourth straight year reduced their hedge-fund investments, to $12 billion in 2019 from $25 billion in 2015. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=ambhedgefunds520 to view the entire program.

Hopper addressed why the industry has reduce its hedge fund holdings.

“Over the years, hedge funds have become a little less attractive compared with some other investments, given the returns,” said Hopper. “Returns haven’t been favorable enough to meet the high fees, as well as the regulatory capital stream imposed by capital charges. … Not only is book adjusted carrying value declining, but the number of holdings have declined as well.”

Hopper also highlighted where companies are reallocating the funds that previously had been placed into hedge funds.

“I do not want to necessarily say that money previously going to hedge funds is now distinctly going to some other investment asset class. I do not think that is necessarily the case, but hedge funds are an alternative type investment.”

With the COVID-19-driven market disruptions, Hopper spoke about what AM Best expects on hedge fund investments.

“It is what meets the needs of specific insurers on a case by case basis, whether they have the investment expertise to continue to branch out. … I imagine many companies are looking at their total investment portfolios and trying to figure out a way to navigate through this current environment.”

To access the related special report, titled, “Insurers Continue to Reduce Hedge Fund Exposures,” please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=297365.

Recent AMBestTV coverage includes:

  • Artemis Owner: ILS Industry Rebounding From Cat Losses: The insurance-linked securities industry is “doubling down” to make the market more resilient after a spate of natural catastrophe losses, said Steve Evans, owner and editor of Artemis: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=evans220.
  • IBHS’ Wright: Slow Storms, Fast Wildfires Put Focus on Resistant Home Construction: Roy Wright, president and chief executive officer, Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety, said less-severe but sustained storms demonstrate that homes experience fatigue, enabling larger losses: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=wright120.
  • Executives Say Life Insurers Are Adjusting to Writing Business During Pandemic: Life insurers are stepping up digital sales and automatic underwriting during the pandemic, said executives from Swiss Re, LIMRA and Bermuda International Long-Term Insurers and Reinsurers: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=life520.

AMBestTV covers exclusive AM Best and insurance industry information and reports, targeted topics and key developments in the insurance, reinsurance and related sectors daily. Sign up for alerts of episodes at www.ambest.com/multimedia/ambtvsignup.html. View AMBestTV episodes at www.ambest.tv.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
