AM Best : Maintains Under Review With Developing Implications Status for Credit Ratings of Zurich Aseguradora Mexicana, S.A. de C.V.

AM Best has maintained the under review with developing implications status for the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” of Zurich Aseguradora Mexicana, S.A. de C.V. (ZAM) (formerly QBE de México Compañía de Seguros S.A. de C.V.) (Mexico).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) were placed under review with developing implications on March 2, 2018, following the announcement that Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (Zurich) [Swiss Exchange: SIX ZURN] would be acquiring the Latin America-based businesses of QBE Insurance Group Limited, which included ZAM. The ratings will remain under review until the strategic position of ZAM within the Mexico group has been resolved. AM Best expects to resolve the under-review status during the second quarter of 2019.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005725/en/