AM Best : Maintains Under Review With Developing Implications Status for Credit Ratings of Zurich Aseguradora Mexicana, S.A. de C.V.

AM Best has maintained the under review with developing
implications status for the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A-
(Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-”
and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” of Zurich Aseguradora
Mexicana, S.A. de C.V. (ZAM) (formerly QBE de México Compañía de
Seguros S.A. de C.V.) (Mexico).
The Credit Ratings (ratings) were placed under review with developing
implications on March 2, 2018, following the announcement that Zurich
Insurance Group Ltd (Zurich) [Swiss Exchange: SIX ZURN] would be
acquiring the Latin America-based businesses of QBE Insurance Group
Limited, which included ZAM. The ratings will remain under review until
the strategic position of ZAM within the Mexico group has been resolved.
AM Best expects to resolve the under-review status during the second
quarter of 2019.
This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published
on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release
and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible
for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release,
please see AM Best’s Recent
Rating Activity web page. For additional information
regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding
Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media
use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide
for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating
Action Press Releases.
AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a
unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com
for more information.
Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005725/en/