Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Named Best International Ratings Agency for Takaful at 2019 International Takaful Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 11:14am EDT

AM Best has been named the “International Best Ratings Agency” for Takaful at the International Takaful Awards 2019, held in conjunction with the 13th International Takaful Summit at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel in London.

The International Takaful Awards recognise the achievements of those companies that have made significant contributions and shown leadership in the (re)takaful sector. AM Best now has won the “International Best Ratings Agency” award five consecutive years, and accepting it on behalf of AM Best was Mahesh Mistry, senior director – analytics, representing the global rating agency’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) office.

“As the only international credit rating agency focused exclusively on the insurance industry, this award highlights the strong contribution and commitment that we have provided to the (re)takaful market, and is a reflection of our analytical teams’ expertise,” said Nick Charteris-Black, managing director, market development for Europe, Middle East and Africa at AM Best. “At a time when the international takaful industry is seeing tremendous growth, with increasing demand of Shari'a-compliant products, AM Best continues to bring its broad understanding of the insurance industry to its coverage of the (re)takaful market.”

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognised indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aCITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
11:31aULTIMATE SOFTWARE : Fortune Ranks Ultimate Software #1 on 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials List for Third Consecutive Year
BU
11:31aEP Wealth Advisors Acquires Pathlight Investors, LLC
BU
11:31aFormer U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Chief Operating Officer Tony Scardino joins Grant Thornton
BU
11:31aCustomer Behavior Data Is the Key to Improve Business Expansion Strategies | Read Quantzig's New Article for In-depth Insights
BU
11:31aVolta Finance Limited - Net Asset Value as 30 June 2019
GL
11:30aMacon-Bibb is Making Progress
GL
11:29aTHRIVE SENIOR LIVING : Expands Footprint With Acquisition of Savannah Commons
BU
11:29aARIA SYSTEMS : Concludes Record First Half of 2019 with Strong Growth and Execution Across All Key Metrics
BU
11:28aKUKA : Dr. Chengmao Xu as a new member of the KUKA Supervisory Board
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Partners With Yes Bank on Biometric Payment
3TOTAL : Total Sells U.K. Assets to Petrogas for $635 Million
4SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : From rotors and stators

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About