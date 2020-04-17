Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best: Pandemic May Impact Sovereign Credit and Country Risks (AM BestTV)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 11:56am EDT

In this episode of AMBestTV, Andrea Keenan, senior managing director, strategy and communications, AM Best Rating Services, addresses how AM Best considers the potential impact of sovereign credit and country risks on a company-by-company basis. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=ambcountryrisk420 to view the entire program.

As the coronavirus spreads and countries take an enormous economic hit in the fallout, the risk of sovereign credit rating downgrades significantly increases. Although AM Best does not issue ratings on government debt, it considers such risks through its country risk analysis, which is factored into all of Best’s Credit Ratings.

“Sovereign credit risk is essentially the willingness and ability of a sovereign government to pay back its debt on its public books. Country risk is about the operating environment of an insurer and what risks are brought to that insurer, which is beyond its control and beyond the specialization of an insurance company,” said Keenan.

Keenan also explained that sovereign risk is still relevant to a country risk, because a government’s ability to manage its debt is relevant to the insurers that participate in the economy; however, an insurer still can be more financially secure than the government of the country in which it is domiciled.

“In this time where we are starting to see sovereign downgrades by those that rate sovereign credit, AM Best’s ratings tend to stay stable,” said Keenan. “There is a volatility that will occur in many of the sectors in the economy, but the insurance sector does not have volatility based purely on the creditworthiness of the sovereign.”

To access the full copy of the commentary, “Best’s Credit Ratings, Sovereign Credit Risk, and Country Risk FAQs,” please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=295899.

Recent AMBestTV coverage includes:

  • Event Cancellation Insurers May Exclude Future Pandemics: Insurers that write event cancellation coverage are already beginning to exclude pandemic coverage going forward, said Samiksha Gupta, financial analyst, and Sam Hanig, senior industry analyst, both of AM Best Rating Services: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=ambeventcancellation420.
  • Insurance Concerns for Hotels and Colleges Offering Pandemic Housing: Empty hotels and colleges taking on COVID-19 patients or those exposed to the virus may find their insurance policies do not cover the new risk, said Gigi Norris, co-leader of Aon's infectious disease task force, and George Zelcs, an attorney with Korein Tillery: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=hotelsdorms420.
  • Former N.Y. Insurance Regulator: Pandemic Risk ‘Crying Out for National Solution’: Business interruption may join terrorism and flood insurance as risks needing federal backing, said Eric Dinallo, chair of Debevoise & Plimpton’s insurance regulatory practice and former New York superintendent of insurance: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=dinallo420.

AM BestTV covers exclusive AM Best and insurance industry information and reports, targeted topics and key developments in the insurance, reinsurance and related sectors daily. Sign up for alerts of episodes at www.ambest.com/multimedia/ambtvsignup.html. View AM BestTV episodes at www.ambest.tv.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:23pCECONOMY : expects 131 million euro operating loss in fiscal second quarter
RE
12:23pRFA TO EPA : Oily Waiver Request Deserves Speedy Rejection
PU
12:23pRECORDATI : Proposta FIMEI S.p.A. su integrazione Consiglio di Amministrazione (punto 2 all'ordine del giorno dell'Assemblea)
PU
12:22pAMAZON COM : prepping to launch super-fast grocery delivery service in UK - the Grocer
RE
12:22pSPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS : to Release First Quarter 2020 Financial Results May 6
PR
12:22pBUILDING ENGINES : and FastOffice Form Strategic Partnership to Bring Virtual Office Tours to Market
BU
12:21pPIHLAJALINNA OYJ : Plc - Acquisition of own shares on 17 April 2020
AQ
12:21pPREMIER INC. SURVEY : Isolation Gowns Replace N95 Masks as the Top Shortage Concern Among Hospitals and Health Systems Treating COVID-19 Patients
BU
12:20pINVIVO THERAPEUTICS : Announces Closing of $3.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
BU
12:19pLATAM AIRLINES S A : Chile's LATAM Airlines to cancel 95% of scheduled flights in May
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Goldman Sachs is now Neutral
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
4INCHCAPE PLC : Britain offers freeze on auto finance repayments in pandemic
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group