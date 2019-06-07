AM Best : Places Credit Ratings of CMIC Group's Members Under Review With Negative Implications

AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the
Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer
Credit Ratings of “a-” of Connecticut Medical Insurance Company
(Glastonbury, CT) and its sponsored risk retention group company, CMIC
Risk Retention Group (District of Columbia). These companies are
referred to collectively as CMIC Group (the group).
The under review status considers several strategic initiatives that
management plans to execute during the third quarter of 2019 and the
benefits these are expected to have on the group’s prospective operating
results. These initiatives, combined with corrective underwriting
actions introduced by management in the prior year, are expected to
improve the group’s operating performance, which has suffered in recent
years due to increased claims severity, diminishing reserve
redundancies, and a declining premium base. AM Best views these
initiatives being taken in the upcoming quarter as material and
therefore, failure to execute on these plans is likely to result in
negative ratings pressure, hence the negative rating implications. The
ratings will remain under review pending further discussions with
management and, more importantly, the execution of these new initiatives.
