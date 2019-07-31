AM Best : Places Credit Ratings of Guaranty Income Life Insurance Company Under Review With Developing Implications

AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” of Guaranty Income Life Insurance Company (GILIC) (Cedar Rapids, IA).

The Credit Rating (rating) actions follow the recent announcement that GILIC has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lincoln Benefit Life Company and its affiliates (collectively referred to as LBL). GILIC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kuvare US Holdings, Inc. (Kuvare). The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2019, and is subject to regulatory approval, after which point LBL will be a subsidiary of GILIC. Kuvare anticipates operational and capital synergies for its organizations on a post-acquisition basis. AM Best will continue to monitor the progress of the acquisition and will take further rating action as more information develops.

