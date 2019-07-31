Log in
AM Best : Places Credit Ratings of Guaranty Income Life Insurance Company Under Review With Developing Implications

07/31/2019 | 04:40pm EDT

AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” of Guaranty Income Life Insurance Company (GILIC) (Cedar Rapids, IA).

The Credit Rating (rating) actions follow the recent announcement that GILIC has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lincoln Benefit Life Company and its affiliates (collectively referred to as LBL). GILIC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kuvare US Holdings, Inc. (Kuvare). The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2019, and is subject to regulatory approval, after which point LBL will be a subsidiary of GILIC. Kuvare anticipates operational and capital synergies for its organizations on a post-acquisition basis. AM Best will continue to monitor the progress of the acquisition and will take further rating action as more information develops.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
