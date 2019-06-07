AM Best : Places Credit Ratings of Individual Assurance Company, Life, Health & Accident Under Review With Developing Implications

AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the
Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit
Rating of “bbb-” of Individual Assurance Company, Life, Health &
Accident (IAC) (Edmond, OK).
These Credit Rating (rating) actions reflect IAC entering into a
definitive agreement with LifeShield National Insurance Co. (LifeShield
National), under which LifeShield National will acquire IAC as a wholly
owned subsidiary. The transaction is expected to close in the second or
third quarter of 2019, subject to regulatory approval.
Oklahoma City-based LifeShield National is a life and accident and
health insurance carrier operating primarily in the worksite accident
and health market, but is growing its individual life business. The
company assumes and cedes business from other carriers in conjunction
with various insurance programs. IAC is also a life and accident and
health insurer, marketing chiefly Medicare supplement and group term
life products, with an established market niche within governments and
small employers in the Pacific region. LifeShield National anticipates
gaining access to IAC’s administrative services only (ASO) capabilities,
while IAC looks forward to gaining access to continued strong capital
support, additional distribution channels and greater information
technology capabilities.
The ratings will remain under review pending further discussions with
IAC’s management in the coming months, as AM Best reviews the nature of
the transaction to determine its potential impact on the company.
