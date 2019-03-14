AM Best : Places Credit Ratings of Ironshore Europe Designated Activity Company Under Review With Negative Implications

AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the
Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer
Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” of Ironshore Europe Designated
Activity Company (Ironshore Europe) (Dublin, Ireland).
The Credit Rating (rating) actions follow the March 14, 2019,
announcement that Ironshore Europe’s ultimate parent, Liberty Mutual
Holding Company Inc. (LMHC), has reached an agreement to sell Ironshore
Europe, along with Pembroke Managing Agency Limited (United Kingdom) and
Visionary Underwriting Agency Limited (United Arab Emirates), to
Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (Hamilton) (Pembroke, Bermuda).
Should the transaction be completed as currently contemplated, AM Best
could downgrade Ironshore Europe’s ratings to be commensurate with
Hamilton's ratings, following the completion of AM Best's assessment
post-transaction close.
If Ironshore Europe’s acquisition by Hamilton is not completed as
currently contemplated, AM Best could downgrade Ironshore Europe’s
ratings to reflect AM Best’s view of Ironshore Europe’s stand-alone
credit profile. Ironshore Europe’s current Long-Term ICR of “a” reflects
its inclusion as a member of the Liberty Mutual Insurance Companies
rating unit. Ironshore Europe is a member of the Liberty Mutual
Insurance Companies rating unit due to its role in the ultimate parent
company’s operations and the implicit and explicit support afforded it
under a guarantee agreement in place with Liberty Mutual Insurance
Company. AM Best would re-evaluate Ironshore Europe’s strategic role
should the sale to Hamilton not be completed.
AM Best’s ratings for all other entities within the LMHC enterprise are
unaffected by this transaction.
