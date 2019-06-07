AM Best : Places Credit Ratings of LifeShield National Insurance Co. Under Review With Developing Implications

AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the
Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit
Rating of “bbb” of LifeShield National Insurance Co. (LifeShield
National) (Oklahoma City, OK).
The Credit Ratings (rating) actions reflect LifeShield National’s recent
announcement of its intent to acquire Individual Assurance Company,
Life, Health & Accident (IAC). In its announcement, LifeShield National
indicated that it would purchase 100% of the ownership interests of IAC
for cash. The transaction is expected to close early in the second or
third quarter of 2019. The ratings, which were last updated in May 2018,
will remain under review pending upcoming discussions with LifeShield
National’s management, including analysis of proforma projections of
capital and earnings, for an assessment of the potential impact on the
company’s current ratings.
