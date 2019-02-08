AM Best : Places Credit Ratings of Oregon Dental Services and Moda Health Plan, Inc. Under Review with Developing Implications

AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb” of Oregon Dental Services (ODS). Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the FSR of B- (Fair) and the Long-Term ICR of “bb-” of Moda Health Plan, Inc. (Moda Health). Both companies are domiciled in Portland, OR.

These credit rating actions follow a January 2019 release by the California Department of Managed Health Care (DMHC) that it is reviewing Delta Dental of California’s plan to purchase approximately 50% interest in Moda Inc., a subsidiary of ODS and the parent of Moda Health. The DMHC has stated that there is no time limit for the review, which is ongoing. Furthermore, these credit rating actions are based on the uncertain timing of a decision by the DMHC, as well as AM Best’s expectation that the transaction would have been completed by year-end 2018. The ratings will remain under review until the transaction concludes, at which time AM Best will conduct discussions with management regarding the final terms of the transaction and its impact on capitalization and flow of funds.

