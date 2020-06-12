Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Places Credit Ratings of StarStone Insurance Bermuda Limited and its Rated Subsidiaries Under Review With Negative Implications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Ratings (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” of StarStone Insurance Bermuda Limited (SIBL) (Bermuda) and its rated subsidiaries: StarStone Insurance SE (SISE) (Liechenstein), StarStone Specialty Insurance Company (SSIC) (Wilmington, DE) and StarStone National Insurance Company (SNIC) (Wilmington, DE).

The rating actions follow the announcement on 10 June 2020 by SIBL’s ultimate parent, Enstar Group Limited (Enstar), that its majority stake in SSIC and SNIC will be diluted to a minority interest through capital provided by new investors. Concurrently, SISE and SIBL will be placed into runoff.

The under review with negative implications status of SSIC and SNIC reflects AM Best’s expectation that the rating enhancement provided to these two companies through Enstar’s majority ownership will be removed on completion of the transaction. While Enstar is maintaining a significant ownership in SSIC and SNIC, it is no longer sufficient to provide explicit rating enhancement, but will be contemplated in the companies’ other building block assessments. This under review status will be resolved when AM Best has completed a ground-up analysis of SNIC and SSIC to evaluate the impact of the planned transaction and change in strategic direction on these companies’ building block assessments. Furthermore, if the transaction is not successfully completed, AM Best will need to re-evaluate the current level of rating enhancement provided to SNIC and SSIC and their strategic importance within the wider Enstar group.

While AM Best expects Enstar to support the runoff of SIBL and SISE, there is uncertainty surrounding their risk-adjusted capitalisation following the restructuring of the group. In addition, there may be negative pressure on the business profiles of these companies, given the runoff nature of the remaining business.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:58pDEADLINE ALERT FOR ELAN, R, AND HBB : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
01:56pINDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01:54pGOLDEN MINERALS CO : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:52pAPPIAN CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01:51pBurden of COVID-19 on the Market & Rehabilitation Plan| Rigid Endoscopes Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Volume of Endoscopy Procedures to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:49pRANGE RESOURCES : pleads no contest to environmental crimes
AQ
01:49pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX)
BU
01:48pGlobal Economic and External Sector Developments Report – May 2020
PU
01:48pReal Sector Developments Report – May 2020
PU
01:48pMonetary and Financial Developments Report – May 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC : GAMES WORKSHOP : Trading update on close of financial year ended 31 May 2020
2AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMI : Luxury food industry turns sour amid global coronavirus lockdowns
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL ST WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet bounce in value stocks will stick
4PEARSON PLC : Pearson shares jump 11% as activist Cevian discloses stake
5OC OERLIKON CORPORATION : PRODUCTION DURING THE CORONA CRISIS: Oerlikon protects employees with innovative dis..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group