AM Best : Places Credit Ratings of Terra Brasis Resseguros Under Review With Developing Implications

AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the
Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit
Rating of “bbb” of Terra Brasis Resseguros (Terra Brasis) (Brazil).
The rating actions follow the recent announcement that Austral
Resseguradora S.A. (Austral Re) and Terra Brasis have entered into a
definitive agreement to merge their reinsurance operations. The combined
entity will be the fifth-largest reinsurer based on estimated surplus
(BRL 377 million, or USD 97 million), and the third-largest reinsurer
based on estimated premiums (BRL 766 million, or USD 197 million
annualized) in Brazil’s reinsurance market, as of March 2019. The two
companies have been in discussion for a few months, likely in an attempt
to create a stronger reinsurance player in Brazil. The deal is expected
to close within six months, after regulatory (SUSEP) and anti-trust
(CADE) approvals.
The shareholders of the proposed combined entity will be Vinci Partners,
Brasil Plural and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the
financial arm of the World Bank. Bruno Freire, currently Austral Re’s
CEO, will be the CEO of the combined entity. Rodrigo Botti, which is
currently Terra Brasis’ CEO, will be the chief financial officer of the
combined entity.
The ratings will remain under review pending the completion of the
transaction. AM Best will continue to hold discussions with both
companies and monitor their risk-adjusted capitalization, operating
performance, business profile and enterprise risk management.
