AM Best : Places Credit Ratings of Various Companies Under Review with Developing Implications in Aftermath of Hurricane Dorian

AM Best has placed the Credit Ratings (ratings) under review with developing implications for the major property/casualty and life/health insurance companies operating in the Bahamas. These rating actions are a result of the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian and the limited information that is currently available with regard to loss of life and property, the status of the medical delivery system and the overall economic impact to the region. While AM Best recognizes that rated property/casualty insurers in the Bahamas purchase significant catastrophe reinsurance protection for the benefit of their policyholders, AM Best remains concerned regarding the scale of potential insured losses given the magnitude of the storm and the absence of timely information. AM Best believes these companies will make every effort to meet their obligations to their policyholders and restore stability in the region. The ratings will be removed from under review with developing implications following a complete analysis of each company’s financial strength in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

The Financial Strength Ratings (FSR) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) have been placed under review for the following companies:

Members of Bahamas First Holdings Limited:

The FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” have been placed under review with developing implications for the following:

-- Bahamas First General Insurance Company Limited

-- Cayman First Insurance Company Limited

RoyalStar Assurance Limited Ltd.:

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” have been placed under review with developing implications.

Colina Holdings Bahamas Ltd.:

The Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” has been placed under review with developing implications.

Colina Insurance Limited:

The FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” have been placed under review with developing implications.

FamGuard Corporation Limited:

The Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” has been placed under review with developing implications.

Family Guardian Insurance Company Limited:

The FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” have been placed under review with developing implications.

Members of Colonial Group International Limited:

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” have been placed under review with developing implications for the following:

-- Atlantic Medical Insurance Limited

-- Security and General Insurance Company Limited

-- Colonial Life Assurance Company Limited

-- Colonial Medical Insurance Company Limited

-- Colonial Insurance Company Limited

-- Colonial Insurance (BVI) Limited

-- British Caymanian Insurance Company Limited

Summit Insurance Company Limited:

The FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” have been placed under review with developing implications.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190906005314/en/