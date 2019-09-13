Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best Releases Updated Draft Criteria: Scoring and Assessing Innovation; Proposes Best's Credit Rating Methodology Revisions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 10:10am EDT

AM Best has released an updated draft of its new criteria procedure, “Scoring and Assessing Innovation.” AM Best also has released proposed revisions to Best’s Credit Rating Methodology (BCRM).

AM Best is requesting comments from market participants in the insurance industry and other interested parties on these draft documents, which are available in the methodology section of AM Best’s website, by no later than Oct. 31, 2019.

In the update to the draft criteria procedure, “Scoring and Assessing Innovation,” AM Best has refined the draft to increase transparency further in light of industry feedback and to reflect ongoing internal review and analysis. The draft criteria procedure originally was released for an initial comment period on March 14, 2019. AM Best appreciates the feedback received during this comment period.

Significant changes to the draft criteria procedure since its March 14, 2019, release include the following:

  • The innovation score and assessment descriptor will not be published at the time the criteria procedure is implemented, as was indicated in the initial draft;
  • Innovation assessment descriptors were revised to convey more accurately an insurer’s innovation abilities;
  • Clarification of leadership versus culture was provided to delineate more clearly the elements that will be considered in the assessment of these two components; and
  • The description of the relationship between a company’s enterprise mission statement and innovation was revised to clarify that there is no expectation for companies to change their enterprise mission statement to explicitly incorporate innovation.

The updated draft criteria continues to focus on AM Best’s evaluation of a company’s innovation level, which will be based on two elements: (1) innovation inputs — the components of a company’s innovation process, and (2) innovation outputs — the impact of the company’s innovation efforts. The resulting innovation score is the sum of these two evaluations.

Historically, AM Best has captured innovation indirectly through the various building blocks of its rating process. The revision of the BCRM incorporates innovation as the ninth subcomponent of the business profile building block. Within its business profile building block, AM Best explicitly will consider whether a company’s innovation efforts, or lack thereof, have had a demonstrable positive or negative impact.

While AM Best believes that the pace of innovation in the insurance industry is accelerating and that an insurer’s ability to innovate is becoming an increasingly important indicator of a company’s long-term financial strength, AM Best does not expect any immediate changes to ratings as a result of the release of the draft criteria procedure.

This draft criteria procedure is available at http://www.ambest.com/ratings/methodology.asp.

Written comments should be submitted by e-mail to methodology.commentary@ambest.com no later than Oct. 31, 2019. When submitting comments to the methodology in-box, commenters have the option of requesting anonymity, but not confidentiality. All comments received through the methodology in-box that do not request anonymous treatment generally will be published in their entirety, with attribution to the author/sender at the time of implementation of the criteria procedure.

Please see the Sept. 13, 2019, Best’s Commentary, titled “AM Best Releases Updated Draft of Innovation Criteria and Revised BCRM for Public Comment,” for a discussion on the most significant changes to the “Scoring and Assessing Innovation” draft criteria procedure. The changes noted in the commentary incorporate AM Best’s review of industry feedback received. To access the full copy of this commentary, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=289746.

A video discussion on this subject with Stephen Irwin, managing director, Credit Rating Criteria, Research and Analytics, is available at http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=innovationcriteriaupdate919.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:30aXactly to Participate in Five Panels During Eighth Annual Denver Startup Week
GL
10:30aMOLOGEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:29aROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : To Welcome First Quantum Ultra Class Ship To North America
PR
10:29aGlobal Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market 2019-2023 | 11% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
10:28aVISA : Insurance Leaders and Visa Digitize Claims Payouts for Individuals and Businesses When They Need It Most
BU
10:28aLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of electroCore, Inc.
GL
10:27aEXCLUSIVE : WeWork considers IPO valuation of as low as $10 billion - sources
RE
10:27aLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Casa Systems, Inc.
GL
10:25aBARRICK GOLD : UK court approves Barrick Gold's takeover of Acacia
RE
10:21aPG&E : reaches $11B deal with California wildfire insurers
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Oil edges further above $60 as U.S.-China trade hopes support
3Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
4SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY LTD : THE SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY PLC: Transfer of Treasury Shares
5RECORD LOW RATES DELIVER COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES TO AUSTRALIA'S BIGGEST BANKS: regulator

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group