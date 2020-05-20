Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Covéa Coopérations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 12:58pm EDT

AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” of Covéa Coopérations (France). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Covéa Coopérations’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorises as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, favourable business profile, and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings factor in Covéa Coopérations’ strategic importance to Société de Groupe d’Assurance Mutuelle Covéa (Covéa), a leading mutual insurance group in France. Covéa Coopérations is the intermediate holding company of Covéa’s operating entities and its principal inward reinsurance vehicle. Covéa Coopérations’ subsidiaries underwrite approximately 90% of the group’s consolidated premium and account for approximately 80% of the group’s consolidated capital.

This rating action follows the announcement that EXOR N.V. (EXOR) and Covéa will not go forward with their announced transaction, under which Covéa would have acquired EXOR’s outstanding common shares of PartnerRe Ltd.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:18pSOCIAL INNOVATION SUMMIT : Reveals 2020 Agenda and Distinguished Speakers
PR
01:17pNEW MILLENNIUM IRON CORP. : Provides Update on Continuous Filings
AQ
01:16pREPUBLIC HEALTHCARE : Launches Comprehensive Reopen for Business Program for Employers
BU
01:15pBANJO & MATILDA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:14pPROSIGHT GLOBAL : Nominates Anne Waleski, Former Markel CFO, to Board of Directors
PU
01:14pPROSIGHT GLOBAL : Expands Senior Management Team with Addition of Chief Claims Officer, Chief Investment Officer, and Chief of Staff and Head of Capital Markets
PU
01:14pFederal Home Loan Bank Of New York Declares A 5.90% Dividend For The First Quarter Of 2020
PR
01:13pNUMERATED : Launches Forgiveness Automation After Partnering with 70+ Banks to Originate 5% of Paycheck Protection Program Loans
BU
01:13pSPINEWAY : Strengthening cash position and Reserved capital increase
GL
01:11pTORQUE ESPORTS : Andretti and Alonso confirmed for Legends Trophy esports battle at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
3MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : MARKS & SPENCER : AND SPENCER GROUP PLC FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR 52 WEEKS ENDED 28 MA..
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Workers Push Back Against Plans To Curtail Coronavirus Hazard Pay -- WSJ
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Disclosure of large shareholdings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group