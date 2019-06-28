Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Takes Various Credit Rating Actions on Members of HIIG Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A- (Excellent) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a-” from “bbb-” of Boston Indemnity Company, Inc. Concurrently, AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and downgraded the FSR to A- (Excellent) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR to “a-” from “a” of Great Midwest Insurance Company (GMIC), as GMIC is now part of the HIIG Group rating unit, increasing its Financial Size Category to IX. AM Best also has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company and Imperium Insurance Company. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. All companies are members of HIIG Group and are headquartered in Houston, TX.

The ratings reflect HIIG Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The negative outlooks reflect AM Best’s concern over the company’s balance sheet strength connected to historical adverse reserve volatility. Company management has taken a number of steps to stabilize the reserve volatility including numerous corrective actions over the past few years and the reorganization of the claims department. Going forward, AM Best will monitor the impact of these actions closely. Negative rating action may result from increases in prior year adverse loss reserve development, especially if the adverse development materially weakens risk-adjusted capitalization.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:26pARCA BIOPHARMA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:26pBOOKING HOLDINGS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:26pESSEX PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Release and Conference Call Dates for Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings
BU
04:23pCORRECTION : Acuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend
PU
04:23pORFORD MINING : Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting and Provides Private Placement Financing Update
AQ
04:23pMRI INTERVENTIONS : Announces Uplisting to NYSE American
AQ
04:23pQuaker Lobby Applauds Senate Vote to Prevent War with Iran
BU
04:22pVERACYTE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pDELMAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pPYX CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors That Approximately 5 Weeks Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff In a Securities Class Action Against Pyxus International Inc. – PYX
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANK OF AMERICA : Deutsche lifted by Fed stress test pass in boost to Wall Street operation
2NATIXIS : NATIXIS : Morningstar resumes coverage of Natixis's troubled H2O fund
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Lego family, Blackstone take Merlin private in $7.5 billion deal
4VALE : VALE : 06/27/2019 Vale on its Director of Coal
5NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About