AM Best : Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of @Home Insurance Company

AM Best has removed from under review with negative implications
and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the
Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of @Home Insurance Company
(formerly 21st Century Security Insurance Company) (Woodbridge, NJ). The
outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
This rating action follows the close of High Point Preferred Insurance
Company’s (HPPIC) acquisition of @Home Insurance Company in August 2018
and the recent successful execution of a quota share reinsurance
agreement. The ratings of HPPIC have been extended to @Home Insurance
Company due to the significant level of reinsurance support provided by
HPPIC, the lead member of High Point Homeowners Group. The ratings of
the other members of High Point Homeowners Group are not affected by the
aforementioned rating action.
The ratings reflect @Home Insurance Company’s balance sheet strength,
which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong
operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate
enterprise risk management.
