Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of @Home Insurance Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 03:15pm EDT

AM Best has removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of @Home Insurance Company (formerly 21st Century Security Insurance Company) (Woodbridge, NJ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

This rating action follows the close of High Point Preferred Insurance Company’s (HPPIC) acquisition of @Home Insurance Company in August 2018 and the recent successful execution of a quota share reinsurance agreement. The ratings of HPPIC have been extended to @Home Insurance Company due to the significant level of reinsurance support provided by HPPIC, the lead member of High Point Homeowners Group. The ratings of the other members of High Point Homeowners Group are not affected by the aforementioned rating action.

The ratings reflect @Home Insurance Company’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pSNC LAVALIN : Jody Wilson-Raybould's letter to the Liberal caucus
AQ
03:42pLyft IPO Success Shifts To Engaging Drivers
BU
03:40pDREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:37pFORTINET : RPC Bug Hunting Case Studies – Part 2
PU
03:37pDIEBOLD NIXDORF : Why humans, not robots, hold the secret to digital banking
PU
03:37pNATIONAL FUEL GAS : Reminds the Public to Call Before You Dig
PU
03:36pSTEVE WYNN : Massachusetts says Wynn Resorts executives concealed sex accusations involving Steve Wynn
RE
03:34pDNI METALS : IIROC Trade Resumption - DNI
AQ
03:32pHARLEY DAVIDSON : workers in Wisconsin reject new labor contract
RE
03:32pASIAN EQUITIES' VALUATIONS STILL CHEAPER THAN ITS GLOBAL PEERS : Refinitiv data
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
2TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : ASIAN EQUITIES' VALUATIONS STILL CHEAPER THAN ITS GLOBAL PEERS: Refinitiv data
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Brexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
4TESLA : TESLA : will pay $31,000 to settle U.S. EPA hazardous waste claims
5NORDEX SE : NORDEX : wins another major order for 157.5 MW with N149 turbine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About