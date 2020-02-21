AM Best : Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms the Credit Ratings of United Life Insurance Company

AM Best has removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of United Life Insurance Company (ULIC) (Cedar Rapids, IA). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings of ULIC reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings are reflective of the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, capital and surplus to liability ratio matched by similarly rated peers and a high quality of capital with no use of surplus notes, other forms of debt, captives or permitted practices that might make the balance sheet less conservative than peers. Additionally, ULIC has had recent success with new product launches and high premium growth.

Offsetting rating factors include marginal profitability with losses in its ordinary life business and spread compression; however, new product launches coupled with premium growth and a changing liability profile should mitigate this going forward.

